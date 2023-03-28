Asuncion, National Radio.-Within the framework of what is established in the electoral schedule with a view to the national and departmental elections on April 30, the Superior Court of Electoral Justice continues with the software and hardware audits of the voting machine in the offices of the Directorate of Political Financing, at the headquarters of the TSJE.

The technical audits were headed by the members of the Special Commission for the Implementation of Technology for the Voting and Scrutiny System, the Director of Information Technology (ICT), Fausto von Streber, and the Director of the Judicial Secretariat, Abg. Lourdes Rojas.

Von Streber stressed the importance of continuing with this internal process of the Electoral Justice and in the presence of the technical representatives to clarify their queries. “Today’s procedure is one of the most important because it involves Electronic Voting, since in our country as a result of Law No. 6318/2019 we have to apply 100% Electronic Voting,” he said.

The topic of this Monday 27 was the technology used by Electronic Voting, detailing and breaking down everything related to the voting bulletin, also providing a review of the characteristics of each of the versions of the equipment, the breakdown of each one of them and the functionality of the subsystems.

During the audit, the technical representatives made inquiries regarding the Voting Machines and the IT experts explained and clarified each of the doubts raised on the occasion.

The technical audits will be extended during this week, so the electoral institution invites all the technical representatives of the different political organizations to witness their development.

Source: News portal of the Superior Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE).