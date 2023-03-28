Home News TSJE continues with the software and hardware audits of the voting machine
News

TSJE continues with the software and hardware audits of the voting machine

by admin
TSJE continues with the software and hardware audits of the voting machine

Asuncion, National Radio.-Within the framework of what is established in the electoral schedule with a view to the national and departmental elections on April 30, the Superior Court of Electoral Justice continues with the software and hardware audits of the voting machine in the offices of the Directorate of Political Financing, at the headquarters of the TSJE.

The technical audits were headed by the members of the Special Commission for the Implementation of Technology for the Voting and Scrutiny System, the Director of Information Technology (ICT), Fausto von Streber, and the Director of the Judicial Secretariat, Abg. Lourdes Rojas.

Von Streber stressed the importance of continuing with this internal process of the Electoral Justice and in the presence of the technical representatives to clarify their queries. “Today’s procedure is one of the most important because it involves Electronic Voting, since in our country as a result of Law No. 6318/2019 we have to apply 100% Electronic Voting,” he said.

The topic of this Monday 27 was the technology used by Electronic Voting, detailing and breaking down everything related to the voting bulletin, also providing a review of the characteristics of each of the versions of the equipment, the breakdown of each one of them and the functionality of the subsystems.

During the audit, the technical representatives made inquiries regarding the Voting Machines and the IT experts explained and clarified each of the doubts raised on the occasion.

The technical audits will be extended during this week, so the electoral institution invites all the technical representatives of the different political organizations to witness their development.

See also  Cagliari, the heart is not enough: Juve wins 2-0

Source: News portal of the Superior Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE).

You may also like

Chosen the project for the third tower of...

Two people die, one due to a traffic...

Attention! More than 100 neighborhoods will run out...

Alessandra De Stefano resigns from Rai Sport. Marco...

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

With a master key they had stolen a...

extraordinary discovery of brick tomb dating back to...

Ternados to lead the Federation of Coffee Growers...

Another murder in Rome, drug war continues –...

Zalmay Khalilzad’s statement does not represent the Biden...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy