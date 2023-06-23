News Udinese – Insufficient idiocy in the first / The Azzurrini match

The Italian footballer was undoubtedly insufficient in the match played last night against France at the under 21 European Championship

How much can a single mistake affect personal performance and also that of the team? ask Destiny Udogie who was a real marvel on the wing yesterday, but unfortunately midway through the second half, due to an unswept ball, he allowed France to take the lead. Surely the final grade for Italian is insufficient. At the same time we cannot also write down the test of the Azzurrini. Nicolato’s boysToday, they have Surely much to complain given the refereeing anything but suitable for an event of this weight. An ungiven penalty on which the action of the French advantage was born. A goal with the ball within half a meter unseen by the referee. The action of the French lead marred by an irregularity. All of this is truly incredible if we think that Italy can no longer make mistakes and above all risks not qualifying for the Olympics for the umpteenth time. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. Hunt for the second striker

June 23 – 08:43

