dr Dorrit Rönn and Peter Rönn: What is involved in the detection and treatment of …

dr Dorrit Rönn and Peter Rönn are specialists in the field of holistic medicine. Together they developed the ROENN® vitality strategy, with which they help people in everyday life to access all their energy and improve their performance. As a result, the patients can pursue all tasks with renewed vitality. Here you can find out what is important when recognizing and treating Lyme disease.

Lyme disease is not only a complex, but also a mysterious disease that can pose an enormous challenge for those affected. The infectious disease can cause a variety of symptoms. It is known for its non-specific manifestations and its pronounced unpredictability, making diagnosis and treatment a challenging task. “One of the greatest difficulties in overcoming Lyme disease is that the disease is often overlooked or misdiagnosed,” said Dr. Dorrit Rönn and Peter Rönn. “The symptoms can be varied, which often leads to confusion with other diseases. Another complicating factor is the fact that conventional laboratory tests do not always provide reliable results and the infection is therefore not detected in good time.”

As specialists in the field of holistic medicine, Dr. Dorrit Rönn and Peter Rönn: The invisibility of Lyme disease poses a challenge for the entire medical community. Because sufferers often experience an odyssey of doctor visits and misdiagnoses while struggling with often unpredictable symptoms. Frustration, social isolation and despair can result. In the following, the two experts have summarized what is important for the detection and treatment of Lyme disease.

symptoms and complications

Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi. Ticks serve as carriers. These are parasitic insects that feed on human and animal blood. If an infected tick bites a person, the bacteria can spread to the host and cause an infection. The symptoms vary from person to person – but often there are flu-like symptoms, which can range from tiredness and headaches to numbness, fever and muscle aches. Cramps, dizziness, diarrhea, ringing in the ears, skin rashes and digestive problems can also occur. Emotional reactions such as anxiety or depression can also occur. If left untreated, Lyme disease symptoms can worsen over time. Complications such as signs of paralysis, memory and concentration disorders or cardiac arrhythmias can be the result.

Why recognizing Lyme disease is not always easy

Identifying Lyme disease can be a real challenge. Because in conventional laboratory tests, only one to four strains of the pathogen are usually tested, although there are well over 20 different strains. As a result, the infection can easily be overlooked, since the hit rate is only around 30 to 40 percent due to the large number of strains. Another complicating factor is the resistance of many strains to antibiotics. Conventional therapy is therefore often not sufficient. In addition, it is often neglected to support the development of the intestinal flora after taking antibiotics, which can lead to further problems.

In addition, there is a large number of co-infections that are not usually looked for, although otherwise Lyme disease cannot be definitively eliminated. Another phenomenon are biofilms, a kind of protective shield that is formed by some pathogens and can make treatment considerably more difficult. All of these factors make the detection and treatment of Lyme disease a complex task that requires a holistic approach. Otherwise, the search for an effective therapy can become a lengthy task that can stretch over years.

Diagnostic methods and therapeutic approaches

The successful treatment of Lyme disease depends on a holistic approach. In the first place, the strains present must be identified and combated, otherwise there is a risk that the symptoms will return. Various therapeutic approaches can be used to treat Lyme disease. These include natural remedies like cat’s claw, wild teasel, and bitter orange. Turmeric, selenium and minerals can also have a positive effect. In addition, those affected should take appropriate measures to support the body’s detoxification process via the kidneys and liver. This is the only way to ensure long-term recovery. In the best case, sufferers consult an experienced doctor who is able to meaningfully supplement the uncertainties of laboratory medical diagnostics.

