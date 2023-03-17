Udinese is preparing for the next championship match. Don’t miss out on all the latest on players and potential midfield ballots

The championship match between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri is upon us. There are many question marks for the two teams who still have a great desire to make a difference and above all obtain various satisfactions over the course of this year. At the moment both continue to pursue one goal, for the Bianconeri it is the achievement of a placement in the next European competitions. For the Milan team, on the other hand, a position in the top four would guarantee access to the next Champions League. Consequently, Saturday could be a crossroads for the two clubs’ season. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go rattle off everyone training doubts of the former Ascoli Juventus coach

The biggest question mark (today as since the beginning of the season) is what it's about the two half wings. There are many possible combinations and all of them can lead to advantages on the pitch. In the last few hours, the possible deployment from the first minute of one of the players with the most qualities that Udinese possesses seems to be gaining more and more share: Lazar Samardzic. After a good start in 2023, his playing time has decreased again and in the coming weeks we will work to make this player a fundamental pivot both in view of the finale of this year but also if we think about the next one. If he were to go down from the first minute, here's who could join him.

Beside Lazar — He will certainly be alongside the Serbian footballer Walace who is one of the irreplaceable of this team and besides him there is only one place for two different game ideas. The first is the one that would lead to deploying a balanced formation with Password Lovric from the first minute. The second, however, would be a real surprise hit. The possibility is to put both Laki and the captain in the midfield and consequently deploy a distinctly offensive team. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the point about Sottil’s future. Here’s if the coach stays or leaves <<

