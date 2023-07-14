News Udinese – Lucca’s first words: “I want to bring Udinese to the top”

The new striker of the Juventus team had his say for the first time with the Udinese shirt on his shoulders. Here are all his words

Lorenzo Lucca was officially presented to the press and all his fans. We are talking about a very important purchase for the Friuli Venezia Giulia club. A footballer who has given flashes of great impressions and that everyone hopes will definitivelyand explode with the Udinese shirt on the shoulders. In the course of your presentation, you didn’t leave any big question marks. The Italian specified all of his impressions on a top-level team. We recall that Udinese took him to give him a great opportunity for redemption after the less than positive season with Ajax in the Netherlands. Let’s not waste any more time and go read his statements.

First of all thanks for the company: “I would like to thank the company, who strongly wanted me. I’m happy and proud to be here, I can’t wait to get on the pitch.” The interview did not end here, given that there was also a comment on his arrival in the Friuli Venezia Giulia team: “Ever since I arrived I have found a beautiful group, who welcomed me very well. I am happy to be back in the Bel Paese. In the end, Italy is still Italy”.

The words about Sottil and the goals

Statements on the new coach Andrea Sottil: “I haven’t talked to him much with the coach, he just told me that I’m here to score and he recommended me to score lots of goals”. There was also a small point about his goals: “This will be a crucial season for me and for my team-mates. I want to prove absolutely what I’m worth. I’m here to redeem myself and to be able to bring the Friulian club to the highest levels“. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the incoming and outgoing transfer market. The latest on the Brazilian Rodrigo Becao. His future is written

