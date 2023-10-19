News Udinese / Masina wants to be there on Monday, the point on the conditions

Masina can’t wait to get back on the playing field in the next few hours. The Italian-Moroccan boy is doing everything to be there on Monday

The Udinese defender Adam Masina wants to return at all costs for the next match of the championship against Mr. D’Aversa’s Lecce. The Italian-Moroccan knows he has a very important role within the locker room. Precisely for this reason his absence is being felt in this last period.

The conditions of the defender I’m ex Bologna clearly improving and even if yesterday he only had one training session apart and separate from his teammates, Adam’s idea is to be able to get back into the squad. Now we will see what Mister Sottil’s choice will be. Between having it and not having itBut, the difference is truly macroscopicespecially at this time

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

October 19 – 09:19

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

