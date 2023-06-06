News Udinese – Pereyra: “I’m still thinking. I rest and then I decide”

Argentine midfielder Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra has had his say on the possible personal and team future. Here are his statements

Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra last night spoke exclusively with the corporate television station. An interview in which it was possible to take stock of this infinite season and also start to draw something regarding the year to come. It won’t be easy to be able to keep a player with these qualities, but the team’s idea is to keep working without leaving anyone behind. Meanwhile, let’s not waste any more time and go immediately to listen to the words of the Argentinian player. Here you are the point on the season just passed.

“Have played 200 games with Udinese for me it is an honor, a pride. I’m very happy, it’s a pity about yesterday’s final result, we wanted to finish the championship well, which was positive for us anyway. I am happy and satisfied with this group“. The captain immediately shared his thoughts on the great goal achieved in the last few hours with the black and white shirt. A footballer who has always been a point of reference for both the more experienced and the newcomers. Now, however, the time has come to decide your own future. Nothing is written and consequently we must continue to work in view of next season. Here you are Pereyra’s decision on his contract expiring in less than a month.

The Tucu contract — "I'm still thinking. I'll be on vacation for a few days with my family, I'll rest and then I'll decide". The words are very clear and consequently a big question mark will hover around the Udinese captain for a few more days. In the event of a renewal, the team is already ready to plan next season around a top-level player. otherwise, a possible solution will need to be sought and found.

