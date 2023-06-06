Doctor Glass official supplier of the Volleyball European Championships – Sport Marketing News

Doctor Glassthe national network of centers specialized in the repair, replacement and tinting of windows for any vehicle on the road, will be the official supplier of the next European Volleyball Championships for women and men which will take place respectively from 15 August to 3 September and from 28 August to 16 September in various European countries, including Italy.

By virtue of this sponsorship, the brand Doctor Glass will be present on all out-of-home campaign activities in the Italian cities that will host the matches (Turin, Monza, Verona, Bologna, Florence, Ancona, Perugia, Rome and Bari) and in activations provided online in collaboration with Fipav and CEV. Furthermore, he will also take the field during matches thanks to the presence of the brand on the luminous LEDs on the sidelines from game and with a dedicated spot broadcast in all the host Italian arenas.

Doctor Glass will also participate in the promotional tour in the nine Italian cities involved: with a customized Eurovolley van, Fipav will organize moments of meeting with the youngest to promote the European Championships and the healthy values ​​associated with sport. Finally, in 5 of the host cities – Turin, Florence, Bologna, Bari and Rome – Doctor Glass will enjoy one reserved space inside the Fan Zone of the arenas, where you can entertain visitors with games and entertainment activities.

“We are happy to support our national volleyball teams at the next European Championships. We know the concept of team spirit very well, a value that reflects not only the players but also all our “doctors” – he declares Paolo Polini, General Manager di Doctor Glass -. It is only by working together that our team of specialists can achieve their goals and guarantee high quality standards for all customers”.