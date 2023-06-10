Home » News Udinese – Semedo ready for the big names / Hat-trick with the under 18
News Udinese – Semedo ready for the big names / Hat-trick with the under 18

News Udinese – Semedo ready for the big names / Hat-trick with the under 18

The young bomber who arrived this summer surprised everyone once again. Here’s how his experience with the Portuguese national team went

The Portuguese center forward Vivaldo Semedo is surprising everyone in the mother country. The footballer has put on the scoresheet a hat-trick with the under 18 national team and now he’s starting to have all the eyes of the big names in football on him. The goals came in a 4-2 win against Australia. A difficult game that the club had to play at its best to be able to bring home a success that is really worth a lot. Now Vivaldo is expected still from another match, we are talking about the match against Norway on June 11th. The season for him will only end on June 13 against England. We’ll see if he’ll be able to follow up on this performance in the next few weeks. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Thauvin already has his head in France: the possible destinations <<

