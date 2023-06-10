Home » Football: Messi in Beijing welcomed by the enthusiasm of the fans – Football
(ANSA) – BEIJING, JUNE 10 – Lionel Messi was welcomed in Beijing by a rock star, who arrived in the Chinese capital on a private jet for a friendly match with Argentina. The striker, 2022 World Champion, was cheered at the airport by hundreds of cheering fans, who chanted “Messi! Messi!”, wearing the Albiceleste blue-and-white striped shirt no. 10.

Hundreds more people await him outside his hotel in the east of the Chinese capital with banners in English and Spanish welcoming the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Argentina will play a friendly against Australia on 15 June. The meeting will mark the return of international football to China after three years of health restrictions that have emptied stadiums and led to a cascade of cancellations of sporting competitions. (HANDLE).

