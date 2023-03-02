Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. The team trained today on the Bruseschi fields: the point

Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. Right now, any type of misstep is not acceptable and we have to win against Atalanta. We know very well that it’s not the easiest or simplest commitment for Luca Gotti’s men, but at the same time this team has shown that it can also bring home much more important results. Today at Bruseschi everyone took to the pitch to prepare in the best possible way for Saturday afternoon’s away match. Udinese is looking for redemption and wants to get it at all costs. Here are all the latest news from the training ground after this afternoon’s session.

The men of Andrea Subtil they met for a single but apparently very intense tactical session. In reality, from this training session the club made as little as possible and in fact to date Roberto Pereyra’s conditions remain in doubt. Difficult to make a prediction and be able to give with certainty the confirmation or otherwise of his presence during the next championship match. Surely this news makes all the difference in the world, first of all for coach Andrea Sottil but at the same time for the team and his team-mates who know very well the importance of a man like Tucu.

The possible trocar — The Argentine player will certainly not play the role in the frontline, given that the team is in a real emergency in other positions as well. We remind everyone that he will not be there during the next meeting Kingsley Ehizibue and if Tucu were to be there then he would have to play right in place of the former Cologne footballer. On the trocar, on the other hand, it is a very open ballot between Isaac Success e Florian Thauvin only an hour before the meeting we will find out the definitive answer. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the summer transfer market session. Deulofeu prepares the farewell << See also In addition to the US military, Japan has implemented "weapon and other protection" for the Australian army for the first time_Self-Defense Forces

2 March – 19:18

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

