News Udinese – They deserve to be called up to the national team / Here are the protagonists

Udinese is preparing for the final matches and then there will be room for the final stages of the Nations League. Here’s who deserves a call

The club season is coming to an end, but that of the national teams has yet to get underway. The technical commissioner Robert Mancini must prepare an extremely competitive team for the final stages of the Nations League and above all for the qualifications for the next European Championships. We’re talking about an appointment that absolutely cannot be missed and in which all the most important players will be needed to be able to aim for the highest level. Among the many players who yes they deserve a call we can also find several black and white people. I am well three specifically which today deserve a call from the technician, let’s see who we are talking about.

The first to be placed under the magnifying glass he is definitely the goalkeeper Marco Silvestri. In the last two seasons he has shown that he is a great goalkeeper and above all a boy who has dreamed of being called up by the national coach since he was a little boy. It’s true that in Italy we have many good goalkeepers and above all younger than the former Hellas Verona player, but few have shown that they can do the same things Marco did over the last few months. As litmus paper we can use the phenomenal performance made against Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti just a few days ago. Five surgeries that saved the result. See also The foreign manager of the German SPD: "A lesson from Afghanistan: let's pay attention to the EU army training mission in Mali"

A starting position — Not only the call-up, but already today he deserves a starting position. We are talking about Destiny Udogie. The Italian fullback is essential for the Juventus coach Andrea Sottil and hopefully it will also become for Roberto Mancini. The summons will arrive in the next few weeks and we hope Destiny will finally be part of the group. The last one who is practically sure of the call is the very young one Simone Pafundi. The boy is making sparks with Italy at the under 20 world championship and surely the call from the technical commissioner will also come. Quickly changing the subject and returning to Udinese, don’t miss all the market news. First concrete offer for Becao <<

