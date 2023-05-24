Home » Opel Corsa Restyling, new front and more autonomy for the electric
by admin
Opel corsa is updated with the mid-career restyling, which brings a revised front end and a series of innovations on board and under the hood. On the market since 2019 in combination with the sixth generation, now the Corsa restyling changes its face thanks to the Opel Vizor front with the characteristic black stripe joining the LED projectors now also available in the Intelli-Lux version with 14 elements. Among the main innovations is the increase in the range of the electric version, now over 400 kilometres.

Opel Corsa interior facelift

What changes on board? Here comes the new infotainment system based on the integrated Snapdragon Cockpit platform from Qualcomm Technologies, with a navigation system that offers connected services, “Hey Opel” voice recognition and over-the-air updates. In addition, the display of the 10-inch color touch screen of the navigation and multimedia system and the driver’s information display have been made even more readable and wireless connection mode for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto arrives.

Opel Corsa 2024, engines and equipment

While waiting to discover the complete price list of the renewed Opel Corsa, the restyling adds the 48 Volt hybrid versions and the 100 and 136 horsepower engines equipped with a new dual clutch gearbox. Features include the new high-resolution panoramic camera for reversing, adaptive cruise control, Flank Guard side protection system, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection.

New electric Opel Corsa

The facelift adds more kilometers to the electric Opel Corsa. In detail, we start from the 100 kW (136 horsepower) version with a range of up to 357 kilometers or with 115 kW (156 hp) of power and a maximum range of 402 kilometres. Moving on to recharging, using a 100 kW quick socket, it goes from 20% to 80% charged in 30 minutes.

