The Brazilian and defensive midfielder Walace is truly such an irreplaceable player for the Friulians. Here is the editor’s response

Juventus midfielder Walace is back in the starting lineup after the match missed with Bologna due to suspension. The too many yellow cards received in this championship had led him to miss a fundamental match like last Sunday’s against Thiago Motta’s Bologna. It was the first championship match that the Brazilian had to miss and as a result, after the response he had on the pitch against Monza, we can finally answer the question: Can Udinese do without Walace? Or is the former Hamburg player the only irreplaceable one? We remind everyone that we already have Sottil’s honest opinion. Several times in the conference he was keen to remind us of the importance of a player like the Brazilian.

The importance of the median is traceable to its features: the Friulians don’t have a player with his qualities, both physical and reading interceptions. Walace offers cover to the rear which allows Udinese a different type of aggression, being capable of shielding and restarting the action with quality. Alongside quality players such as Lovric e Samardzic becomes a perfect piece to complete a heterogeneous median. In addition, it is the extension of Sottil on the pitch who often calls him from the bench, moving him as if he had the joystick.

After the experiment — The match with Monza therefore gave us an answer: Yes, Walace is currently irreplaceable. There is a lack of a player with his characteristics within the team and it is hoped that this summer the sirens will not sound in Brazil, given that replacing him is almost impossible. Now it’s also up to the management on the market to look for a possible solution. Walace is fundamental, but it remains a priority to search for and find a replacement for him. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose all the votes assigned in yesterday’s match. Here are the Udinese-Monza report cards << See also "New investigation into the virus", a challenge to Beijing from the G7

