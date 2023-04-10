Rahm triumphs in turbulent Masters

Spaniard Jon Rahm has won the legendary Masters in Augusta for the first time in his career and is number one in the world again. The 28-year-old golfer needed a total of 276 shots and was twelve under par.

Rahm caught up in a weather-related turbulent 87th edition on the final day and relegated two pros playing for the much-criticised LIV tour, financed by Saudi Arabia, to second place with a four-stroke lead: Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka from the USA.

