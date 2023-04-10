Home Sports Rahm triumphs in turbulent Masters
Sports

Rahm triumphs in turbulent Masters

by admin
Rahm triumphs in turbulent Masters

Rahm triumphs in turbulent Masters
Spaniard Jon Rahm has won the legendary Masters in Augusta for the first time in his career and is number one in the world again. The 28-year-old golfer needed a total of 276 shots and was twelve under par.

Rahm caught up in a weather-related turbulent 87th edition on the final day and relegated two pros playing for the much-criticised LIV tour, financed by Saudi Arabia, to second place with a four-stroke lead: Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka from the USA.

Read more …

See also  Broni overturns the result with Nice success with a final fight

You may also like

Fang Shuo scored 22 points, Zeng Fanbo scored...

Mathieu Van der Poel imperial and unbeatable in...

KASK Utopia Y cycling helmet, the reinvention of...

Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi won the Itapema station of...

Dynamo’s overwhelming shooting superiority did not help. Gingerbread...

Gobert, the background: Anderson called him a “bitch”

Mourinho version of the Roman emperor in a...

Hu Jinqiu 28 points, 12 rebounds, Sun Minghui...

La Rochelle beats Saracens without shaking and goes...

NBA, Rudy Gobert out nel Play-in LA Lakers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy