Nicki Nicole, critic of her album ALMA (2023)

Nicki Nicole presents his most intimate and personal work to date, “ALMA” (Dale Play Records, 23). Tras “Memories” (Dale Play Records, 19) y “Part of me” (Dale Play Records, 21), the Argentinian releases ten songs in which she manages to unify that sound that caught our attention on her debut album with what she learned on her second album, with which she established herself as a world star.

For this reason we notice that the artist moves away from those Latin tendencies that dominated her second reference and is closer to her beginnings, to that Argentine rap that she controls so well. Something that she has not tried to hide as shown in the collaborations on the album, in which she only has different rappers. Both Young Miko and YSY A mix perfectly with the voice of Rosario’s, but if we had to choose one of the feats it would be with “what’s wrong with me?” together with Rels B, the great hit of the album, which is closely followed by “SHOOT ***” with his compatriot Milo J.

But if there’s one thing he’s kept from his previous reference, it’s the importance he gives to his voice. Without a doubt, it is her best asset, with her she manages to be able to delve into any musical genre without a problem, if not, the brilliant cover of “Tuyo” that she includes or the emotion she transmits in her voice cannot be explained. “I will not cry :’)” o “Call me”. Much of that emotion is also to blame for the lyrics. Nicki has opened up completely in this work, in which she tells us both about her own fears and personal overcoming, even her most painful experiences in love, from which she still cannot escape, as she shows. in “YOU HAVE MY SOUL”.