Sports

Skjelmose won the opening mountain stage of the Round of Switzerland race

Spain’s Juan Ayuso finished third in Villars-sur-Ollon with a distance of 12 seconds. The Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who returned to the peloton in Switzerland a month after withdrawing from the Giro d’Italia due to the coronavirus, led the next group to the finish line with a loss of 21 seconds.

The world champion remained second in the standings, 17 seconds behind Skjelmose. The previous leader Stefan Küng, the home winner of the opening time trial, fell, gaining a three-minute loss. Twenty-year-old Czech sprinter Pavel Bittner, who finished fourth on Monday, finished among the last with a distance of 22 minutes.

One of the traditional generals at the Tour de France runs until Sunday.

Cycle race Around Switzerland (WorldTour):
stage 3 (143.8 km):
1. Skjelmose (Dan./Trek-Segafredo) 3:29:14
2. Gall (Rak./AG2R-Citroën) -3
3. Ayuso (Šp./SAE Team Emirates) -12
4. Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-Quick Step)
5. Uijtdebroeks (Belgium/Bora-hansgrohe)
6. Bilbao (Spain/Bahrain Victorious) all -21,
…150. BITTNER (CZ/DSM) -22:18.
Running order:
1. Skjelmose 7:36:31
2. Evenepoel -17
3. Ayuso -24
4. Sheffield (USA/Ineos Grenadiers) -39
5. Bilbao -49
6. Uranus (Col./EF Education-EasyPost) -56.
…137. BITTNER -23:21.
