The Correo Argentino platform for SMEs exceeded one million packages delivered in a month

“Everything you sell in your business arrives”, says the slogan of Paq.Ar, the parcel service of the Official Mail of the Republic of Argentina SA that allows its users to resolve logistics issues for their electronic sales. To access the PAQ.AR service, Correo offers a self-management platform that was thought and designed for national SMEs: it is called MiCorreo and in the month of May it managed to process more than one million packages, only among small entrepreneurs, which which represents significant growth in this segment within the eCommerce parcel market.

“MiCorreo has always been very special for us,” said the president of Correo Argentino, Vanesa Piesciorovski, and explained that the channel was relaunched at the beginning of 2020. “It was a solution that we found so that entrepreneurs can continue making their electronic sales in the midst of of the pandemic. I remember that, in the first month, with almost no advertising, we received 60,000 orders and at that moment we realized that the service was not going to stop growing month by month”.

The platform was designed so that users can self-manage the service, and also has a personalized service channel and a series of explanatory videos for each stage of the process in case users have questions.

Among the advantages found by entrepreneurs who use MiCorreo, it stands out that the service offers more than 3,400 points with online connection enabled both to dispatch packages of products sold, and so that buyers can pick up products purchased over the Internet; as well as 7×24 shipment tracking and simplicity for management, payment of shipments and generation of labels, as a possibility of integration with the main eCommerce platforms aimed at small entrepreneurs.

In addition, MiCorreo and Paq.Ar are part of Correo Argentino’s responses and adaptation to the challenges posed by social and business changes after the pandemic. These are solutions that take advantage of the impressive network of more than 1,432 branches and 1,748 postal units, which make Correo Argentino the only company with the capacity to reach all addresses in Argentina. Its more than 2,800 vehicles travel a distance of more than 127,129,703 kilometers annually, processing more than 126 million pieces of mail and delivering more than 24.5 million packages in 2022 alone. Since 2019, it has experienced growth in parcel volume more than 30%, which demonstrates its leadership in the logistics operation.

The president of the Official Post Office maintained that “exceeding one million monthly packages in the segment of small entrepreneurs was one of the objectives that the Bandera Post Office had set for this year” and confirmed that growth in the coming years will be exponential.