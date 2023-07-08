Nicolás Maduro Promotes Brigadier General Accused of Human Rights Violations Despite UN Report

Title: Venezuelan General Accused of Human Rights Violations Promoted Despite UN Report

Nicolás Maduro Promotes Brigadier General Rafael Franco Quintero Despite UN Report Alleging Human Rights Violations

In a controversial move, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro promoted Brigadier General Rafael Franco Quintero on Friday, despite the general being named in a 2022 UN report for allegedly being responsible for serious human rights violations. The promotion occurred during an act of promotion for admiral generals and military personnel.

According to the Venezuelan Observatory for National Security and Defense, Brigadier General Franco Quintero has been promoted to the rank of major general. This development raises concerns as it is unclear whether the Public Ministry has initiated an investigation into the alleged crimes mentioned in the UN report.

The timing of this promotion is raising eyebrows, considering the Constitutional Law of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, approved in 2020, clearly states that military personnel subject to criminal, administrative, or disciplinary investigation should not be promoted. It explicitly prohibits promotions for those accused, prosecuted, or investigated, or against whom an arrest warrant has been issued. However, the law does specify that if the investigation or trial concludes with a favorable decision or definitive acquittal, promotion may be considered if all other requirements are met.

The UN report, titled “Detailed Findings of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” was presented on September 20, 2022. The document focuses on crimes against humanity committed through the State intelligence services in Venezuela. Supported by testimonies from former detainees, military officials, and various sources, the report specifically implicates Major General Rafael Antonio Franco Quintero for his alleged involvement in serious human rights violations.

The report sheds light on the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim) as the location where these violations were purportedly committed against individuals deprived of their liberty.

The promotion of a military official accused of such serious human rights violations has sparked public outrage and calls for accountability. Despite the UN report’s findings, it remains to be seen how the Venezuelan government and the Public Ministry will respond to these allegations. The international community will be closely monitoring the situation to ensure justice is served and human rights are protected.

