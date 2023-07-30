Niger, assault on the French embassy to the cry of “W Putin”. In Nigeria African countries study a reaction. The putschists: “They want to attack us”

The situation is getting more and more tense Nigerwhere the military seized power at the expense of Mohamed Bazoum, in office since 2021 and democratically elected. This morning thousands of protesters gathered in the center of Niamey, the capital, in front of the French embassy, ​​shouting menacing “Long live Putin” and “Down with France”. Meanwhile in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, an extraordinary summit of the Ecowas, the Economic Community of West African States: could approve a package of sanctions against the coup plotters’ Niger.

