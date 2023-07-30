Expectations for GDP and inflation. End credits for the quarterly

MILANO – After the week of central banks, the economic focus shifts to macroeconomic data in Italy. They are expected on MondayState preliminary data on Pil in the second quarter andinflation of the second quarter, Tuesday those on the job market in June. The highlight of the week will also be the information that Minister Raffaele Fitto will deliver on the revision of the Pnrrafter the official green disc finally arrived in the third installment in recent days.

End credits for the quarterly season. Simple, Ferrari, bpm bank e Mps prominent among the Italian ones, Amazon e Apple arriving Thursday in the US.

MONDAY 31 JULY

– Istat: preliminary estimate of GDP, 2nd quarter.

– Istat: inflation, July.

– Istat: extra-EU foreign trade in June.

– Inps: Observatory on Income and Citizenship Pension – Paper report April 2019-July 2023.

– EU: inflation, July.

– EU: first 2nd quarter GDP estimate.

– Germany: June retail sales.

– Usa: PMI (Chicago), July

– Japan: June retail sales and industrial production.

– China: July NBS manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI; Composite PMI Caixin, July.

TUESDAY 1 AUGUST

– Istat: employed and unemployed, June.

– Italy: PMI manufacturing, July.

– Quarterly: Banca Mediolanum, FinecoBank, Il Sole 24 Ore, Mfe-Mediaforeurope, Mondadori, Nexi, Pininfarina, Reply, Restart.

– Fineco: press conference for the presentation of the first semester financial results.

– Pnrr: information from Minister Fitto to Parliament.

– Mondadori: conference call.

– France: final manufacturing PMI, July.

– Germany: unemployment rate, July.

– Germany: variation no. unemployed, July.

– Germany: final manufacturing PMI, July.

– Eurozone: final manufacturing PMI, July.

– GB: final manufacturing PMI, July.

– Eurozone: unemployment rate, June.

– Car: Mit, July registrations.

– Public accounts: Mef, July requirement.

– Japan: job to applicant ratio, June.

– Japan: final manufacturing PMI, preliminary July.

– China: Caixin manufacturing PMI, July.

– Usa: Markit Final Manufacturing PMI, July.

– Usa: construction spending, June.

– Usa: Ism manufacturing index, July

WEDNESDAY 2 AUGUST

– Quarterly: Anima, Banco Bpm, Bper Banca, Datalogic, doValue, EuroGroup Laminations, Ferrari, Ferretti Group, Fnm, Igd, Safilo, Sit, Technogym, Tenaris, Tinexta, Wiit.

– Gas: Arera announces the update of the protection conditions for the month of July.

– Conference call: Iveco Group, Banco Bpm, Bper.

– Usa: new jobs, Adp estimate, July.

– Usa: EIA data on crude oil inventories and production – Japan: minute Boj.

THURSDAY 3 AUGUST

– Istat: retail trade, June.

– Rome: hearing in the Rai Supervisory Commission of the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso.

– ECB: in Milan, Fabio Panetta speaks at the webinar organized by Bocconi ‘Getting disinflation right’.

– Quarterly: Aedes, Ariston, Banca Ifis, Banca Monte Paschi Siena, Banca Profilo, Banco Desio, BFF Bank, Buzzi Unicem, Cairo Communication, Carel Industries, Enav, Ferragamo, Fila, Gefran, illimity Bank, Intercos, Net Insurance, Salcef , San Lorenzo, Telecom Italia.

– Conference call: Tim, Banca Ifis, Sanlorenzo.

– China: PMI services Caixin, July.

– Germany: trade balance destag, June.

– Italy: PMI Servizi, July.

– France: PMI services final, July prel.

– Germany: PMI services final, July, prel.

– Eurozone: PMI services final, July, prel.

– Eurozone: final composite PMI, July, prel.

– GB: Moe, rate decision and press conference by Governor Andrew Bailey.

– GB: PMI services final, July.

– Gb: Producer prices, June.

– Fed: Barkin, speech on the economy.

– Use: weekly benefit claims.

– Use: unit labor cost t/t ann, prelim T2.

– Use: productivity (ex agricultural) q/q ann, prelim T2.

– Usa: Markit Pmi Composite and final services, July.

– Usa: industrial orders, June; durable goods orders ex-transp final June; orders, durable goods final June.

– Usa: Ism composite non-manufacturing index, July.

– Use: quarterly reports from Amazon and Apple.

FRIDAY 4 AUGUST

– Istat: industrial production, June.

– Istat: monthly note on the Italian economy, July.

– Conference call: Mps.

– Eurozone: retail sales, June.

– Germany: orders to industry, June.

– France: industrial production, June.

– Spain: industrial production, June.

– Usa: hourly wages, July.

– Usa: unemployment rate, July.

– Usa: new non-agricultural employees, July.

