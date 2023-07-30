Home » The Market Value of Public Offering Funds on Beijing Stock Exchange Soars by Nearly 30% in First Half of the Year
The Market Value of Public Offering Funds on Beijing Stock Exchange Soars by Nearly 30% in First Half of the Year

In the first half of this year, the Beijing Stock Exchange saw a significant increase in the market value of public offering funds. According to the Beijing Stock Exchange, the current market value of these funds exceeds 6 billion yuan, with a total of 23 themed products and index products.

Compared to the end of last year, the market value of positions in the first half of this year experienced a surge of nearly 30%. This robust growth reflects a positive trend in the market and indicates the increasing popularity of public offering funds.

Sui Qiang, the general manager of the Beijing Stock Exchange, shared his insights during a symposium on public funds held by the exchange. He stated that in 2022, more than 80% of the companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange are expected to implement cash dividends. Additionally, nearly 70% of these companies will have a dividend ratio of over 30%, demonstrating the potential for further expansion and offering greater support for the market.

To strengthen and enhance the investment side, the Beijing Stock Exchange plans to implement several measures. These include increasing trading activity, expanding the team of qualified natural persons and professional institutional investors, reducing transaction operating costs, and improving market transaction efficiency. Furthermore, the exchange aims to enrich its product supply and index system, expand the team of market makers, and increase the scale of margin financing and securities lending business.

In its pursuit of high-quality expansion, the Beijing Stock Exchange will strike a balance between precision and inclusiveness. The exchange plans to continually promote the development of the market, reduce listing costs and waiting time for enterprises, and provide positive incentives for securities companies and fund companies to participate in the North Exchange market. The concept of inclusive finance will also be studied to guide public funds in expanding their investment scale in the North Exchange.

This news article is sourced from Xinhua Finance and emphasizes that Oriental Fortune, the publisher of this content, is disseminating information and does not hold any investment advice. It advises readers to proceed with caution and assume their own investment risks.

