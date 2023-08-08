Niger prepares for war: more soldiers in Niamey. Kiev: “Wagner arriving from Minsk”. EU: “There is a risk of uncontrolled migratory flows”

Everyone invokes the diplomatic waybut meanwhile a Niamey they prepare for guerra. The political crisis in Nigerafter the coup carried out by the general’s men Abdourahmane Tchiani to the detriment of the ousted president Mohamed Bazoumis likely to turn with each passing day into a conflict which could involve a large geographical area of ​​West Africa. The news of the day, as Western powers continue to call for a interview with the coup plottersis that the military junta has closed off the possibility of a new trip by the delegation Ecowas (Economic Community of West African States) in the country, while according to the National Center of Resistance of Ukraine, according to unconfirmed information, a new flight with mercenaries Wagner has recently taken off from Belarus towards Niger.

Meanwhile, the army loyal to the putschists is increasing its presence in the capital Niamey, alarmed by a possible military intervention of neighboring countries, with Nigeria e Ivory Coast among the countries most inclined to take action to restore the previous democratically elected government. A convoy of about 40 pickup trucks reportedly arrived at dusk Sunday evening, bringing troops from other parts of the country to prepare for an eventual battle.

Meanwhile, the soldiers have informed Ecowas that for the moment the delegation cannot be welcomed for “security” reasons: “The current context of anger and riots of the population following the sanctions imposed by Ecowas does not allow the aforementioned delegation to be welcomed into the serenity and security required”, reads the letter. The European Union tries to lower the level of tension, even if from the words of the EU foreign policy spokesman, Peter Stano, the urgency of a breakthrough in a short time to avoid the definitive escalation transpires: “The European Union expresses firm support for the activities of Ecowas and for the position it has taken. We are awaiting the extraordinary meeting called for Thursday. We think that until then there is still room for the mediation“, he declared, however reiterating “full support for any decision that will be taken” by Ecowas. Hence also the armed intervention.

According to Ukrainian sources, the intervention would see the Ecowas armies also oppose the paramilitaries of Yevgeny Prigozhin, flown with a new convoy to the country: “The camps located in Belarus are used by the founder of the private militia of mercenaries Yevgeny Prigozhin to retrain his mercenaries and transfer them to African countries. In this way, the Wagner acts as a war exporter all over the world,” they say. Wagner’s boss himself sent a message to the putschists: you can “call anytime”, he said in a 30-second audio posted today on a Telegram channel. “We are always on the side of good, on the side of justice and on the side of those who fight for the sovereignty and rights of their people,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Western powers continue to ask for moderation. The US Undersecretary of State, Victoria Nulandsaid he had met with Niger’s military leaders, but made no immediate progress as the coup plotters did not accept the suggestions of the United States to try to restore democratic order and that his request to meet with Niger’s ousted leader Mohamed Bazoum has been refused. US Secretary of State, Antony Blinkin an interview he limited himself to saying that diplomacy is the “preferable way” to resolve the crisis, adding that Washington supports “Ecowas efforts to restore constitutional order”.

the foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, he assured that he is working so that “there is a diplomatic solution, we must absolutely avoid a war in Niger”. Also because Europe, and above all a border country like Italy, fears not only the economic repercussions, but above all those on the subject of migration, since Niger is a fundamental hub of the so-called Mediterranean route. Not even EU spokesman Peter Stano hides it: the management of migration “is one of the many problems that the situation in Niger poses because” the coup d’état “represents a general danger for stability and security in the entire region. If the coup is allowed to advance, there will be no positive consequences. As has already been seen in the region, whenever there has been a military coup and the overthrow of democratic institutions, this has led to security risks, including the inability of the international community to help regulate migration flows“.