LAGOS – This morning before dawn, in Nigeriaa group of bandits attacked the parish residence of the Catholic church of St. Peter and Paul, in Kafin-Koro, Paikoro regionhitting father isaac achi and wounding in the back padre Collinswhile trying to escape.

When the security forces arrived, the attackers left the house setting it on fire and thus causing the death of Father Achi. This was reported by the Vatican News website of the Holy See.

“A cowardly and inhumane attack”. the foreign minister, Antonio Tajanithus condemns the attack against Father Isaac Achi in Nigeria. “I express my deepest condolences to the faithful, appreciating the prompt response of the police. I hope that the institutions will bring those responsible to justice as soon as possible, address the root causes of this criminal act and strengthen measures for the protection of Nigerian Christians Hitting places of worship, religious symbols and the people who believe in them means violating one of the main and fundamental human rights, that of freely professing one’s faith”.