nightmare on board, 8 killer whales attack a sailboat and ram it – Corriere TV

The attack lasted about twenty minutes. Rudder destroyed

(LaPresse) Nightmare moments for the Brazilian sailor Luis Eduardo Alves Lima who last June 4 had a close encounter with very aggressive killer whales near the Strait of Gibraltar. The sailboat, with which he traveled from Lisbon to Ibiza, was attacked by 8 specimens in a stretch of coast that has now become famous for the attacks of orcas on boats.

Lima shut down the engine and kept the boat stationary while orcas rammed his 12-metre sailboat, which weighs about 12 tons, for about 20 minutes. Fortunately it was a very sturdy boat and therefore the killer whales only managed to break the rudder. The specimens then returned after about an hour but the new attack was very fast and did not cause further damage. On May 2, another killer whale attack off the coast of Morocco was reported. These attacks, generally unusual, began in 2020. The explanations provided so far range from territorial, defensive or gaming behavior (LaPresse)

June 19, 2023 – Updated June 19, 2023, 5:51 pm

