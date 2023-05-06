Nikola Jokić perfect assist for Denver | Sports

Nikola Jokić recorded 17 assists against Phoenix, but one was special.

Izvor: Twitter/Printscreen/@ClutchPointsApp

Serbian basketball player Nikola Jokić played a top game for Denver, but it was not enough to win against Phoenix (121:114). Jokic played a unique match in NBA playoff historyas he is the first basketball player ever to record more than 25 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists, so at the end of the game his stats read: 30 points, 17 rebounds and even 17 assists.

The number of assists is the most impressive detail, especially if we know that it is a center, and it is difficult to single out which one was the best. Some like the cooperation “from the pick” with Murray, others the pass to Michael Porter for Durant’s dunk, but what about the pass to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the second quarter?

Jokić carried the ball across the half court and with 18 seconds left on the scoreboard, he dribbled the ball in place, looked towards Michael Porter on his right and all the Phoenix players were waiting for that pass, however Somborac “spinned” the pass into the far left corner from the spot where Caldwell-Pope was. At that moment, it seems that absolutely no one except Jokić in the hall could have predicted that the ball would go into his hands.

How “sharp” and unexpected the pass was is best expressed by the reaction of Kevin Durant, who had the ball fly over his head, and his reflexes were so slow that he raised his hands only when the pass succeeded. After a feint three-point shot, Caldwell-Pope didn’t waste a great assist and scored a deuce. Watch Nikola Jokić’s perfect pass: