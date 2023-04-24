Nikola Jokić scored 43 points in the playoffs and lost | Sports

Nikola Jokić played fantastically, he scored 43 points and had a double-double, but he didn’t help his team!

Source: Profimedia

What a drama we saw in Minnesota! Over 50 minutes of basketball were played, the match went into overtime, but in the end the Timberwolves team survived and we will watch the fifth match of the payoff series with Denver. After overtime, it was 114:108 for the home team, which reduced the series to 3:1.

Serbian center Nikola Jokic was the absolute first name of the match with 43 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists, but even his phenomenal game did not bring triumph to the team from Colorado. He was not followed by teammates, so that’s how it is Jamal Murray was just solid with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, Michael Porter was 15, and eron gordon 14 points.

On the other side, the defenders shone! Anthony Edwards scored as many as 34 points with 6 rebounds and 5 assists, while the experienced Mackle Conley added 19 points and 8 successful passes. Karl Anthony Towns gave 17 points with 11 rebounds, and Rudi Gober had 15 rebounds for 14 points.

Although first-time Denver coach Mike Malone said in his post-Game 3 address that his team did not want the series to return to Denver, it is now inevitable. The next match in which the Nuggets are the hosts is scheduled for Wednesday at 3:00 Serbian time.