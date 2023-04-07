Nikola Spasojević is the defendant’s third witness, who is, among other things, the godfather of the defendant Marko Miljković.

Nikola Spasojević (29), known as Spale, a member of the Veljko Belivuk clan, entered into an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime on the status of the defendant’s associate, and based on that, he should be sentenced to 14 years in prison. He began his presentation at today’s trial in the Special Court where he talks about all the secrets of the infamous group. He is also allegedly Marko Miljković’s godfather, and that was discussed at yesterday’s trial.

Belivuk: You said it was Marko Miljković saved Spasojević’s life. Who wanted to kill him?

Hrvatin: There were rumors that he was the weak link and that he was unstable, Miljković knew him best because he was his godfather, and you were by his side. It was said that he was unstable and that he could go to the police, and Miljkovic said “he won’t, I know him”. He said that he was in Corfu, that he also helped Vlastimir Milošević. You, Miljković, brothers Budimir, Lalić and I were talking. We were worried about his mental state, there was no concrete word on how to kill him, but Miljković said he wouldn’t.

Belivuk: If we are such villains, dismembering victims, gouging out eyes as was written in the newspapers, how did we allow it? Are we an organized criminal group or not?

Croatian: It was mentioned in our story, that he is unstable, but Miljković stood in his defense.

Hrvatin: Well, he testifies against you.

Belivuk: We will have to see how he testifies.

Let us remind you that Spasojević was arrested on February 4, 2021 together with other members of the group. Initially, it was suspected that he laundered money for a criminal group, but during the investigation it was discovered that he also participated in liquidations, Kurir wrote earlier.

“Spasojević suspects that participated in the murders of Aleksandar Gligorijević and Goran Veličkovićfor which the criminal group has already been charged, but also for participating in the liquidation of Goran Mihajlović”, the interlocutor of Kurir confirmed earlier and explained that he is on the secret application Sky used the nickname Topalović.

By the way, he allegedly managed one of the Instagram accounts of the Principi fan group, which Belivuk and Miljković, according to the prosecution, formed as a cover for committing criminal acts.

According to the indictment of the Prosecutor’s Office for organized crime, the criminal group is accused of five brutal murders in a house in Ritopek. According to reports, Milan Ljepoja, Lazar Vukićević, Zdravko Radojević, Aleksandar Gligorijević and Goran Veličković were tricked into it, and then they were abused, killed and ground in an industrial meat grinder. Their remains, as stated in the prosecution document, were then thrown into the Danube.

