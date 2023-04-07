Home Sports Doping suspicion: obstacle world champion Jeruto blocked – sport.ORF.at
Sports

Doping suspicion: obstacle world champion Jeruto blocked – sport.ORF.at

by admin
Doping suspicion: obstacle world champion Jeruto blocked – sport.ORF.at

World steeplechase champion Norah Jeruto has been provisionally banned by the World Athletics Association’s independent Integrity Committee (AIU) on suspicion of doping.

A banned substance had been discovered in the Kazakh runner from Kenya, a statement said on Friday. The 27-year-old won gold over the 3,000 m steeplechase at the World Championships in Eugene (USA) last summer.

See also  Men's Volleyball Super League is fiercely contested, and the last two top 8 tickets are full of suspense-Sports-中工网

You may also like

Ferrari, that’s why Vasseur doesn’t need a B...

Ronald Acuña Jr. is all the way back,...

Afraid of mosquitoes in spring? Lidl has the...

The referee complained of corruption and ends. Owner...

Philippe Clement: “We must not be world champions...

Ice hockey: World Cup training camp with eight...

Millwall 0-0 Luton: Play-off contenders share points in...

Super League: Hull FC 0-40 Hull KR –...

The 12th Chongqing National Fitness Games kicks off...

The referee complained of corruption and ends. Owner...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy