5
World steeplechase champion Norah Jeruto has been provisionally banned by the World Athletics Association’s independent Integrity Committee (AIU) on suspicion of doping.
A banned substance had been discovered in the Kazakh runner from Kenya, a statement said on Friday. The 27-year-old won gold over the 3,000 m steeplechase at the World Championships in Eugene (USA) last summer.
See also Men's Volleyball Super League is fiercely contested, and the last two top 8 tickets are full of suspense-Sports-中工网