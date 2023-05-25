Home » ninth place as a newly promoted, it’s a record”
World

ninth place as a newly promoted, it’s a record”

by admin
ninth place as a newly promoted, it’s a record”

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 24 seconds ago

Today’s edition of “Il Giornale di Sicilia” focuses on Palermo which, arriving in ninth place as a newly promoted player, has set a record. Palermo may not have made the play-offs but they still achieved a record that will remain…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Gds: “Palermo: ninth place as newly promoted, it’s a record” appeared 24 seconds ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Attanasio, why doesn't the government join the trial as a civil party? Chigi fears economic and political consequences in his relationship with the UN

You may also like

U.S. warship arrives at the Russian embassy in...

Unblocked Suez Canal | Info

French Foreign Minister Colonna meets Tajani in Rome:...

Serbia in the quarter-finals of the EP statements...

Super Typhoon “Mawar” hits northern Guam, USA, causing...

What are the salaries in Germany | Info

Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, medals and awards for...

SHELL / Venaria Reale (TO): European meeting with...

RHMZ warns of new precipitation | Weather forecast

U.S. Debt Ceiling Battle Comes Over Spending Limits...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy