(LaPresse) “We will not leave any of our fellow citizens on the street”: said the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking during a press conference from Kahramanmaras, one of the areas most affected by the earthquake. Erdogan also communicated the dimensions of the tragedy: “To date, the number of deceased is 8,574, the number of injured is 49,133, the number of buildings destroyed 6,444” (LaPresse)