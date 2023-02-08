There are no words to describe the antics we witnessed today.

Only anger for the total lack of respect towards those who for days have prepared this trip down to the smallest detail, for the many money spent to set up a choreography worthy of Prato, towards those who have asked for work permits and those who, trusting, bought the tickets right away.

Don’t come and tell us the story of the video. It’s not because of a video shot by a poor guy or a padlock on a gate that a trip is forbidden for “reasons of public order”. Because if that were the case, gentlemen, a dangerous precedent is being set here.

And above all, don’t come and tell us about it when it is said at the press conference that the company is looking for another plant. Because we are not stupid. For “public order reasons” you don’t look for another facility the day before the match.

Because dear freaks, even if you did find it, it would be the same behind closed doors and then something doesn’t add up.. isn’t it that maybe you’re looking for another system because yours isn’t compliant with the law? And if it’s not in accordance with the law, have you noticed it now? Or have you always given a damn because you didn’t believe that we would come as always with numbers that do not belong to this category? Right, we forgot that this is how it works in Italy. He doesn’t step on his toes.

Clowns

You tried to make it play on a working Wednesday and the response from the Railroad had numbers that made you speechless. You ran for cover.

Curva Ferrovia Matteo27 summons the blue-and-white people at 5.00 pm in front of the Curva entrance to greet the team.

Matteo27 Railway Curve

FREE TO CHEER