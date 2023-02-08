Victim of a myocardial infarction, the composer Armando Romero Molina, Corporate Director of the Society of Authors and Composers, Sayco, died in the city of Bogotá.

Romero Molina, 63, in addition to being involved with Vallenato folklore, was an economist. He leaves the legacy of important compositions such as; When I arrive in temper, The perfect female, I sing for you, Fixer, The little game is over, Come on, Compadre, among others.

Artists such as Silvestre Dangond, Peter Manjarrez, Los Betos, Diomedes, Jorge Oñate, Churo Díaz and Farid Ortiz, performed their songs that today will be remembered forever, in addition to the work done by Sayco in favor of composers.

The artist suffered a heart attack while in the Sayco offices, and although he received medical assistance and was transferred to a care center, the heart attack was sudden.

Related