No sexual assault charges will be filed against Ricky Martin | Showbiz

World

The San Juan Prosecutor’s Office has announced that the investigation into sexual assault and lewd acts allegations against Enrique Martin Morales, also known as Ricky Martin, will not continue. The department stated that the evidence obtained during the investigation is inconsistent with the allegations and does not support the accusations. This means the Prosecutor’s Office cannot proceed with a criminal case in court.

The controversy began when the artist’s nephew, Dennis Sánchez Martin, filed a complaint for sexual assault and lewd acts against his uncle in September 2022. A protection order was initially granted to Sánchez Martin in July, but it was dismissed after a hearing. Additionally, a new request for a protection order was denied by a judge after hearing testimonies from both parties.

In response to the allegations, Ricky Martin filed a lawsuit against his nephew for extortion in which he sought no less than $30 million in September of the previous year.

The investigation into the allegations reported by Dennis Sánchez Martin against Ricky Martin is ongoing. Stay tuned to elvocero.com for further updates on this story.

