Florida Man Strikes it Rich: Boynton Beach Resident Wins $1 Million in Florida Lottery

Florida Man Strikes it Rich: Boynton Beach Resident Wins $1 Million in Florida Lottery

A Resident of Palm Beach County Wins One Million Dollars from the Florida Lottery

Karl Vaudreuil, a 43-year-old resident of Boynton Beach, has struck it rich with a one million dollar win from the Florida Lottery. Vaudreuil purchased a scratch-off from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME game at a gas station and claimed his prize at the West Palm Beach district office.

The lucky ticket was purchased at a Gateway Shell located at 2360 North Federal Highway in Boynton Beach. Vaudreuil opted to receive his winnings in a single payment of $880,000.00 USD. In addition to benefiting Vaudreuil, the retailer who sold the scratch-off will receive a bonus commission of $2000.00 USD.

The GOLD RUSH SUPREME game, which was launched in February 2021, offers four main prizes of 15 million dollars and 24 other prizes of one million dollars. Tickets for the game cost $30.00 USD and the overall odds of winning are 1 in 2.59. Last year, Roberto Lamboy Jr. of Haines City, Polk County, won $15 million from the same game.

The Florida Lottery continues to bring luck to residents across the state, with games like GOLD RUSH SUPREME creating opportunities for life-changing wins.

