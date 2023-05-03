NOFX present the guests of their third night in Barcelona

The punk rock band NOFX is goodbye After almost forty years of hymns, the group will say goodbye to the stage, hence this latest world tour through forty cities, in which forty of the hits from their discography will play every night. Along the way, the band will make a very special stop at Barcelonanot only because it will be one of the few places in Europe where they have a show, but also because it will be the only city in the world where NOFX will perform for three nights. In fact, a live album will be recorded at these concerts, which we will continue talking about later.

After announcing the concerts of the days May 19 and 20 in the Catalan capital, tickets sold out in a matter of weeks. The group announced one more date, May 21 where thousands of fans will have the chance to say goodbye. The setlist will be made up of great hits such as “Dinosaurs Will Die” or “Stickin In My Eye”, a complete review of the album “Pump Up The Valuum” and they will also sing “The Decline”, their famous eighteen-minute song.

Thus, the artists that will accompany NOFX on its third consecutive night in Barcelona will be the Germans Donotsthe Barcelonans Subterranean Kids and the americans Get Deadwho will also be on the bill on Saturday the 20th.

Tickets for the concert of the day 21 They are for sale on this website: www.nofxfinaltour.es. For all those who have already bought their tickets for the 19th or 20th, or those who have bought their subscription for the days, they will have a discount of €5 for the tickets for this last date of the NOFX.