The pipelines Nord Stream e Nord Stream 2 have been harmed in alleged acts of sabotage of which it is not known, officially, who are responsible. The New York Times recently published an investigation into which it appears that a “pro-Ukraine” group damaged the plants, but there are no indications of the involvement of Zelensky and his government. However, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister returns to this conclusion Sergey Ryabkov, that liquidates the reconstructions of the New York Times as “a small attempt to divert international public opinion”. The Foreign Minister of Moscow, Sergey Lavrov he added – in fact threatened – that the Russia he will think about “how to respond to the West” if an “objective and impartial investigation” into the explosions in gas pipelines were to be “blocked”. Ryabkovof his own, without hesitation points the finger at them United States: “It is clear – he stated – that Washington is responsible for this unprecedented act of terrorism.”

Meanwhile, the first Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskystated that the Russia will soon distribute correspondence with Germania, Denmark e Swedenon accident investigation Nord Streamamong the members of the Security Council. “They deny any access to information, are denying any participation regardless of the fact that we are an interested party and therefore should be a party to this investigation, but they are just writing us some letters saying to mind our own business,” he added. He concludes: “To be transparent we will publish the entire correspondence very soon.” And also for Polyansky the recent reports published by the Western media on the incidents of Nord Stream they are “an attempt to divert attention from what really happened”. As for the vote on the resolution on ainternational investigation for acts of sabotage to gas pipelines, “it will be held at United Nations Security Council most likely in late March, even if i jobs for the preliminary approval of the text they are not proceeding very well. We conducted three rounds of consultations. But at some point, probably by the end of March, we will put this text to a vote. And I wouldn’t be surprised if Western countries try to pretend it’s excessive. They will say ‘we don’t need it’, ‘the information is not reliable’ and so on”.