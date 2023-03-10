Status: 03/10/2023 6:00 p.m

Halil Altintop (40) is the new sporting director at the FC Bayern Campus. The former Bundesliga professional and former Turkish national soccer player succeeds Holger Seitz, who, after leaving Martín Demichelis at the end of November 2022 to River Plate Buenes Aires, became coach of the FC Bayern amateurs again.

“We have great confidence in Halil Altintop. He is on campus for the third year, he knows the club, knows the processes and has more than 15 years of experience as a player in professional football,” said sports director Hasan Salihamidzic according to the announcement. “Halil will continue to develop the campus in his role. I’m really looking forward to our cooperation and wish him every success in his new role, which is important for FC Bayern.”

“I’m really looking forward to this challenge”

Altintop, who used to play for Schalke, Frankfurt and Augsburg, among others, came to FC Bayern’s youth academy in the summer of 2020. He started out as an assistant coach for the U16s and then took over the U17s. Most recently, he was the coordinator for talented players who are on their way to the professional team and looked after Bayern Munich’s players on loan.

“I am really looking forward to this great challenge. I would like to thank you for the trust you have placed in me and I will do everything to ensure that we can continue our successful work on campus together,” said Altintop.