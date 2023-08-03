The North Korea confirmed he wanted to keep in custody Travis Kingil US soldier arrested for crossing the border last July 18th during a guided tour. This is the first response that the State provides to the un commandsuperintendent of the Korean War truce, which he has been dealing with since July 24 deal with with representatives of North Korea the return home of the soldier. The same command said it will not release further information on King’s condition in order “not to interfere with efforts to bring him home”. According to some observers, reports the Bbcthis first step would suggest that North Korea is ready to start the negotiations for the release of the soldier.

The article North Korea confirms custody of Travis King, the American soldier arrested by Pyongyang on 18 July, comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

