Big disappointment for the Czech beach volleyball players at the EC

Barbora Hermannová and Mariá-Sára Štochlová won an unexpected ninth place during their joint premiere at the European Beach Volleyball Championship in Vienna the year before last. Since then, they have worked their way up to the position of the Czech No. 1, returning from world tournaments three times with medals, the last time less than two weeks ago thanks to bronze in Edmonton. That is also why they left for the next EC in the Austrian capital with higher goals. Today’s defeat to Lithuanians Monika Paulikiene and Aina Raupelyte, after which they took 17th place, is a disappointment for them.

