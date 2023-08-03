Football: prestigious victory, Juve beat Real 3-1 – News

Juventus closes the tour in the States with a luxury victory. In fact, the bianconeri beat Real Madrid in the night with a clear 3-1, the best way for Massimiliano Allegri to say goodbye to America and return to the Mole. And even the scorers, for one reason or another, have a particular flavor: it was Kean who opened the door, who always seeks consecration, then there was Weah’s first goal with his new shirt, finally the seal of the most talked about man. In fact, it is Dusan Vlahovic who closes the accounts and shows his shirt with the number 9 as a celebration, precisely in these days during which there is much talk of a possible exchange with Chelsea between him and Lukaku. In the second half, Juve suffered a bit from the return of Real Madrid, but Vinicius’s goal didn’t particularly disturb the certainties of the bianconeri. Thus, after the penalty shoot-out victory against Milan, there was a prestigious 3-1 against Blancos which left Allegri satisfied: “We finished this period of work well – said the coach – against a very strong team, which has great technique and just as much physicality: we played well in the first 25 minutes attacking forwards, then it’s normal that they took over and we suffered a bit from the humidity”. The air of the Champions League was breathed against Real: “Unfortunately we are out of the European cups even though we finished third and we would have had the right to participate in the Champions League – says Allegri in view of next season – and we have to do without it: we will be more focused on the league to make sure we can participate again in the most important cup in 2024-25”.

The two hosts take the applause: “McKennie played a good game and I’m very happy, Weah was a little more tired but he’s a guy who has good qualities and will be very useful” compliments for the two Americans . Now the team will return to Italy and continue preparation for Continassa: the next appointments are August 9, with the open-door session in front of the fans at the Stadium, and August 12, with the test in Cesena against Atalanta.

