Home World North Korea has launched two missiles towards the Sea of ​​Japan
World

North Korea has launched two missiles towards the Sea of ​​Japan

by admin
North Korea has launched two missiles towards the Sea of ​​Japan

North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles. This was confirmed by the South Korean military, and added that the missiles were directed towards the Sea of ​​Japan.

The launch comes days after Seoul and Washington concluded their largest joint military exercises in five years. Pyongyang considers all these maneuvers as tests for the invasion and said on Friday that they represent a practice to “occupy” North Korea.
Pyongyang has carried out military exercises in response, including the test launch of a new nuclear-capable submarine drone and the second launch of ICBMs this year.
After a record year of weapons tests and escalating nuclear threats from Pyongyang in 2022, Seoul and Washington have stepped up security cooperation. North Korea declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear power last year, and leader Kim Jong Un recently called for an “exponential” increase in weapons production, including tactical nuclear weapons.

Analysts had predicted that North Korea was likely to use the exercises in Seoul and Washington as an excuse to carry out more missile launches and possibly even a nuclear test.
Analysts have noted that Pyongyang is moving from simply stockpiling nuclear warheads to trying to advance and diversify means of delivery.
Kim also ordered the North Korean army this month to step up drills to prepare for a “real war”.
Growing nuclear threats from Pyongyang in 2022 have prompted South Korea and Japan to mend historic disputes and seek to strengthen security cooperation.

See also  Identical twins in a feeding experiment | Magazine

You may also like

Arrived in Ukraine 18 German tanks

Germany, 24-hour strike by airports, trains and buses

Shakira and Gerard Pique’s mother | Entertainment

objective to improve the road system in the...

North Korea, new test with a nuclear submarine...

Average exchange rate of the euro March 28,...

Biden on school shooting | Info

Qatar Airways makes maiden flight to Beijing Daxing...

Lebanon, France arms the repression of protests: many...

tomorrow’s horoscope, Tuesday 28 March

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy