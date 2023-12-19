Home » North Korea launches an intercontinental missile: the images – Corriere TV
(LaPresse) North Korea has confirmed that it has tested the launch of a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-18, in the presence of leader Kim Jong-un. This was reported by the Yonhap agency. The launch was aimed at being a “powerful” warning measure, Pyongyang said. State media said Kim Jong-un expressed “great satisfaction” with the launch and called for “stronger countermeasures” against “hostile acts”. The North Korean leader later said the test was a warning showing how North Korea might respond if the United States were to make “a bad decision towards us.” (LaPresse/Ap)

December 19, 2023 – Updated December 19, 2023, 11:31 am

