North Korea has launched a long-range ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan. This was reported by the South Korean General Staff, stating that it had detected the launch from the Sunan area in Pyongyang. Previously, the armed forces in Seoul had reported the launch of an unidentified ballistic missile. North Korea had launched what it claimed was a Hwasong-15 ICBM on February 18.
