Home World North Korea launches long-range ballistic missile
World

North Korea launches long-range ballistic missile

by admin
North Korea launches long-range ballistic missile

North Korea has launched a long-range ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan. This was reported by the South Korean General Staff, stating that it had detected the launch from the Sunan area in Pyongyang. Previously, the armed forces in Seoul had reported the launch of an unidentified ballistic missile. North Korea had launched what it claimed was a Hwasong-15 ICBM on February 18.

See also  Piglets suppressed, turkeys from France, "Germans help us": the United Kingdom and the risks of post-Brexit and Covid

You may also like

Daily horoscope for March 16, 2023 | Magazine...

Marija Sol Perez with tattoos | Fun

Today’s horoscope March 16, 2023 for all signs...

Ilić on housing loans for young married couples...

Pressing the West to lift sanctions on anti-Putin...

Kurs evra za 16 mart 2023 | Info

Which hair color is the sexiest | Magazine

“I’m not into Guardiola’s games”. Then the appeal...

police car on fire, several damages – VIDEO

Cibona on strike, threatened with shutdown | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy