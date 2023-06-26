North Korea, mass protests against the “US imperialists”. The promise of a “war of revenge”

They were 120 thousand a Pyongyangall gathered on the occasion of the celebrations for the 73rd anniversary from the Korean War (1950-53) for demonstrating against “US imperialism” and promising a “war of revenge”. Give her Photo broadcast by the Korean Central News Agency news agency, you see one packed stadium of people, some of whom are holding placards that read: “The entire American continent is within our firing range” and “the imperialist USA is the destroyer of peace”. The secretaries of the Government Workers’ Party of Korea.

Through a report published by‘Institute for American Studiesand of North Korean Foreign Ministryand released by the South Korean news agency Yonhap, the Pyongyang government has criticized the South Korea they United States for their “delirious comparison military anti-communist” and for “rhetorical threats,” accusing them of pushing the limits pressures in the area, arrived “on the verge of a nuclear war”. The note continues by comparing the tmilitary extensions in the region to those antecedents lo burst Of the war of Korea, and says the country will continue to strengthen their own capacity Of defence in response to “worrisome hostile acts” and to the violations of “sovereignty and security” carried out by the US. The press release then closes with a warning: a guerra in the peninsula “and would expand quickly in a world waree in a war termonucleare unprecedented in the world“, causing “the most catastrophic and irreversible consequences” to peace and security in the region and the rest of the world.

Previous Article

In Germany, the ultra-right wins the first local district: Sesselmann president in Sonneberg, Thuringia

Next article

Shoigu visits troops in Ukraine and appears on TV. It is the first time since the rebellion of the Wagner group, then returned

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

