Home » North Korea, mass protests against the “US imperialists”. The promise of a “war of revenge”
World

North Korea, mass protests against the “US imperialists”. The promise of a “war of revenge”

by admin
North Korea, mass protests against the “US imperialists”. The promise of a “war of revenge”

They were 120 thousand a Pyongyangall gathered on the occasion of the celebrations for the 73rd anniversary from the Korean War (1950-53) for demonstrating against “US imperialism” and promising a “war of revenge”. Give her Photo broadcast by the Korean Central News Agency news agency, you see one packed stadium of people, some of whom are holding placards that read: “The entire American continent is within our firing range” and “the imperialist USA is the destroyer of peace”. The secretaries of the Government Workers’ Party of Korea.

Through a report published by‘Institute for American Studiesand of North Korean Foreign Ministryand released by the South Korean news agency Yonhap, the Pyongyang government has criticized the South Korea they United States for their “delirious comparison military anti-communist” and for “rhetorical threats,” accusing them of pushing the limits pressures in the area, arrived “on the verge of a nuclear war”. The note continues by comparing the tmilitary extensions in the region to those antecedents lo burst Of the war of Korea, and says the country will continue to strengthen their own capacity Of defence in response to “worrisome hostile acts” and to the violations of “sovereignty and security” carried out by the US. The press release then closes with a warning: a guerra in the peninsula “and would expand quickly in a world waree in a war termonucleare unprecedented in the world“, causing “the most catastrophic and irreversible consequences” to peace and security in the region and the rest of the world.

See also  legal to work. The defensive strategy

Previous Article

In Germany, the ultra-right wins the first local district: Sesselmann president in Sonneberg, Thuringia

Next article

Shoigu visits troops in Ukraine and appears on TV. It is the first time since the rebellion of the Wagner group, then returned

You may also like

Photo from Moscow describing the situation in Russia...

Josko Guardiol goes to Manchester City Dinamo Zagreb...

KASSBOHRER Nuova partnership with l’azienda austriaca Hämmerle Spezialtransporte...

In Sudan, RSF paramilitaries said they had taken...

The Indian state where public transport is free...

Shoigu visits troops in Ukraine and appears on...

South Korean environmental groups held a large-scale rally...

Frank Turner, Spanish dates for next October

Isaac et Nora collaborate with Rozalén before her...

vembanjama is not playing for france at mundobasket...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy