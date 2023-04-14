A new ballistic missile, «solid fuel» has been tested by North Korea. According to reports from the South Korean agency Yonhap, Pyongyang has tested a new type of solid fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, called “Hwasong-18”.

It is the first time that Pyongyang has launched this type of missile. According to the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-Un, “the new ICBM allows rapid progress in the nuclear counterattack”. Seoul, which took over the launch last night, had speculated that it was a new type of missile. The missile triggered the alarm in the Hokkaido peninsula in northern Japan, where residents were ordered to take cover; the alert then returned. But the launch is the latest in a series of tests conducted by Pyongyang, which this year has already launched several intercontinental ballistic missiles, also testing what the North Koreans have defined submarine drones with nuclear capabilities.