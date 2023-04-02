Home World North Korea, satellites reveal high level of activity at a nuclear site
World

by admin
North Korea’s largest nuclear complex exhibits a high level of activity. This was revealed by the US research center 38 North, which detected it thanks to images recorded by satellites on 3 and 17 March last. It therefore appears that the construction of a new infrastructure for uranium enrichment has begun. “These are – the analysts explained – developments that materialize the orders, given by Kim Jong, to increase the production of fissile material with the aim of expanding the arsenal of nuclear weapons”.

