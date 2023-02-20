Home World North Korea: Seoul, new launch of ballistic missiles. The UN: “Firm condemnation”
North Korea: Seoul, new launch of ballistic missiles. The UN: "Firm condemnation"

by admin
North Korea: Seoul, new launch of ballistic missiles. The UN: "Firm condemnation"

North Korea has launched a new ballistic missile, the second in less than 48 hours and a day after the joint exercises between the United States and South Korea, the joint chief of staff in Seoul announced. “North Korea has fired an unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea,” the South Korean military said, according to the official Yonhap news agency, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of ​​Japan. The UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, strongly condemned the launch. This was reported by a spokesman for the United Nations.

