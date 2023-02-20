After the victory against Verona, who brought the Giallorossi back above Lazio and tied for third place with Milan on 44 points, Special One praised his team but did not give up on the controversy: “Great team spirit. I’ll talk more about the future in there. A full stadium is not enough, it should help us…”

ROMA – After suffered success on Veronawhich reported the Rome in third place in the standings tied with Milan, José Mourinho enhances the spirit of the Giallorossi second linesprotagonists of the success on the Scala signed by Solbakken: “In the end I gathered the team as a group to congratulate the boys. Today they have shown great spirit and a great willingness to sacrifice. This victory is all theirs. I’m just sorry that people don’t give him credit for everything the kids are doing“.

Mourinho speaks to the fans: “There are sold outs and sold outs”

Mourinho then addresses the fans directly: “We are at 23 consecutive sold outs, but there are sold outs and sold outs. There are sold outs who win the game by themselves and others who instead put the players in difficulty, with a climate that is not the right one. The boys give it their all and even if you journalists don’t help, people must understand that you can’t make noise at every mistake, take Bove, he’s more Romanist than many of those who are at the stadium, he played a great game together with Cristante and he missed a ball in the 80th minute and the crowd criticized him, I don’t like this and it’s not right. But I’m a coach and I can’t judge the stadium, I apologize for that, but I have to defend my team“.

Future postponed to the end of the season: “I’ll have a lot to say”

As for the future, Mourinho postpones everything until the end of the season: “I will have so much to say. In a year and a half I have never given an interview, I only speak after games and in conferences because I have to. Maybe I’m wrong but that’s how it is. Let’s wait until the end of the season to talk“.