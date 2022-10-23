Home World North Korea, ship crosses border, Seoul forces fire
World

North Korea, ship crosses border, Seoul forces fire

by admin
North Korea, ship crosses border, Seoul forces fire

A North Korean ship crossed the northern border line and South Korean military forces responded by firing some warning shots. The news agency reports Yonhap.

The episode was announced by the Seoul army. It is a commercial ship that crossed what is the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas, near the island of Baengnyeong, at 3.42 am on 24 October. The South Korean Navy responded by firing a few warning shots, following which the North Korean ship turned back. It is not the first time that a North Korean ship has crossed the maritime border.

See also  Von der Leyen without an armchair at the meeting with Erdogan. Ankara's rudeness becomes a diplomatic case

You may also like

Sue Black, the scientist-detective who recognizes pedophiles by...

Russia claims to attack Ukrainian energy system

British media renders “over-reliance” on Chinese students, and...

Ukraine-Russia: news on the war of 24 October

Shoigu calls the Europeans and accuses Kiev: “Prepare...

As winter approaches, 600,000 to 700,000 households in...

Boris Johnson retires, Sunak is the favorite to...

Boris Johnson withdraws from the Tory leadership race:...

In the exclamation of Europe, are Chinese cars...

[Global Direct Hit]October 22 full version | Zhengzhou,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy