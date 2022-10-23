A North Korean ship crossed the northern border line and South Korean military forces responded by firing some warning shots. The news agency reports Yonhap.

The episode was announced by the Seoul army. It is a commercial ship that crossed what is the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas, near the island of Baengnyeong, at 3.42 am on 24 October. The South Korean Navy responded by firing a few warning shots, following which the North Korean ship turned back. It is not the first time that a North Korean ship has crossed the maritime border.